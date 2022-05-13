BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.

BLFS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,238. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,991. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

