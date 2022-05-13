Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,371. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDSX shares. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

