BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 5,383,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

