BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,178.15.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. 98,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,339. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

