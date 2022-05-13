Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BYND stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 22,389,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,357. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 117,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

