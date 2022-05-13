Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 41,061,468.60 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 57.32 per share, with a total value of 41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at 8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 57.34 per share, with a total value of 10,631,925.46.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 57.10 per share, with a total value of 335,012,437.80.

Shares of BRK-B traded down 3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 308.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,728 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

