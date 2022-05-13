Berenberg Bank Increases Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$1.20

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of LUC opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.22. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

