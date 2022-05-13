Berenberg Bank Cuts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.73) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,576.25 ($31.76).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,661 ($20.48) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,826.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,096.46. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,597 ($19.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($65,348.29). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,835.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

