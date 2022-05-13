Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.12. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 25,536 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

