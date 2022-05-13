Benchmark Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $37.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DISH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

