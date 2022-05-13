Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,516.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLWYF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.90) to GBX 3,870 ($47.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,390 ($41.80) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.18) to GBX 3,289 ($40.55) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

