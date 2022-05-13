BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,495. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.