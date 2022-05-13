BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,495. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLU. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

