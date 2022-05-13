BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $902.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

