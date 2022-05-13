BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $902.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 514.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $5,360,000.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.