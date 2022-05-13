BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.
BRBR opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $902.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.
About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.