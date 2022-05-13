Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
