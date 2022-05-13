Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

