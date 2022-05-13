Bean Cash (BITB) Hits Market Capitalization of $221,769.16

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $221,769.16 and $123.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,725,438,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

