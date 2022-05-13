Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,115 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up about 3.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $53,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 590,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,131. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

