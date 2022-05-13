Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baxter ended first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across four of its business units. Growth in Americas is encouraging. Expansion in both gross and operating margins fuels further optimism. Baxter’s robust product portfolio is impressive. With respect to business highlights, regulatory approval, strategic partnership and announcement of initial investments in nine startups (participating in the mHUB Accelerator) deserve mention. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Surge in infections due to the COVID-19 resurgence dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown in new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the industry over the past three months.”

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.92.

BAX stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Baxter International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.