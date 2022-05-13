Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 212,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 670.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,602. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

