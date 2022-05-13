Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

