Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $85,000 Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 6,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

