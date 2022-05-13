Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 9,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.