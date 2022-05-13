Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $67.80.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

