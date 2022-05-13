Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.