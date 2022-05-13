Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.62.

VC stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.88. 1,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

