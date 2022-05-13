Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RPC by 501.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in RPC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

