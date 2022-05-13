Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys Shares of 989 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $783,852. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MUR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

