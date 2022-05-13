Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 2,611 Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

