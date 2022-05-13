Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires New Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 77.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,691,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Triton International by 67,696.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triton International by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Triton International by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTN. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

