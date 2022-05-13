Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 96,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

PRA stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.