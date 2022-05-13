Barrington Research Weighs in on Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

SRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

