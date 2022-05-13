Barrington Research Trims Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Target Price to $3.25

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.83% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $907.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.