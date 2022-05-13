Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

BBSI traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,014. The stock has a market cap of $538.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

