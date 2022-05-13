Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 777,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barings BDC by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

