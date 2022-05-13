Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,943 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRFH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000.

Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

