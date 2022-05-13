Barclays Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $15.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDRX. Raymond James downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 28,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. GoodRx has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.