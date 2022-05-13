Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,081.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other Unite Group news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26). Also, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60).

Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.