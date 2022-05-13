Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).
Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,081.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41).
In other Unite Group news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26). Also, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60).
Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
