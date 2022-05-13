Barclays Raises Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target to €5.70

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 93,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,057. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

