Barclays Initiates Coverage on Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.25.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.