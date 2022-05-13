Barclays Boosts Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 125

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 88 to SEK 125 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

SWMAY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 2,385,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.35.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

