Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Up 38.9%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) shot up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.57. 146,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 60,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Banxa from C$12.04 to C$7.01 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.87.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

