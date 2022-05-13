Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.