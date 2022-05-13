Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $162.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.17.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

