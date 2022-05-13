Bank of America Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

SOFI stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

