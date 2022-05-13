Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Bank First comprises 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned about 5.36% of Bank First worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFC. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFC. Piper Sandler raised Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

