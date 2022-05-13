Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 323,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.47) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.58) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.