Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

BANC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 370,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 247.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

