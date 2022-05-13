Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $9.22 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $64.04 million and $49.39 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $9.22 or 0.00030306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,442.12 or 1.00037934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00104606 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.