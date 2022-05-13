Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 605,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Babylon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBLN. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE BBLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,521. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.