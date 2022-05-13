B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $428.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

